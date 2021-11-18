Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game will last 3 hours, 28 minutes

Partial lunar eclipse after Pats-Falcons to last fitting amount of time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are several intriguing storylines heading into Thursday night's New England Patriots-Atlanta Falcons matchup. They include Mac Jones furthering his Offensive Rookie of the Year case, the Patriots aiming to extend their win streak to five games, and ... a lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, there will be a partial lunar eclipse after the Thursday Night Football showdown at approximately 2 a.m. on the East Coast. Why is that relevant, you ask? Well, the eclipse is set to last for three hours and 28 minutes.

The Patriots, of course, staged a historic comeback vs. the Falcons after trailing 28-3 in Super Bowl LI.

Since then, Atlanta has been haunted by 28-3 jokes. Just last week the Falcons were faced with countless Super Bowl LI references after trailing 28-3 in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And each year on March 28, it's probably best for Falcons fans to stay far away from social media.

With Thursday night's partial lunar eclipse, the universe is just kicking Atlanta when it's down. For New Englanders who stay up to watch it, however, it'll be a wonderful sight. Especially if the Patriots can stay hot with a victory.

Pats-Falcons is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.