'Part of the profession': CMU fires men's basketball coach Keno Davis after 9 seasons

Tony Paul, The Detroit News
·5 min read

Apr. 5—Keno Davis is out as Central Michigan men's basketball coach.

The university made the announcement Monday, following Davis' ninth season on the job. He had signed an extension in 2019 that took him through the 2023-24 season. He made more than $400,000 a year, and his buyout dropped to $400,000 on April 1.

Central Michigan was 7-16 and 3-13 this past season with two losses to rival Western Michigan (which only won five games), but had a late-season upset against Mid-American Conference regular-season champion Toledo — despite a roster that often was decimated by injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing. There were games late this season in which he had seven available players.

"I don't think there's any doubt, we had a really nice nucleus," Davis told The News on Monday. "As a coach, you always know that's a possibility. I don't know if it ever catches you completely off guard. But I loved my time at Mount Pleasant, I'm really appreciative of (former athletic director) Dave Heeke giving me the opportunity.

"I'm obviously disappointed that it ended this way, with the injuries and the COVID and things like that, that were kind of out of our control.

"But I wish them the best in the future, the student-athletes and the administration.

"It's just part of the profession."

Davis, 49, was 142-143 at Central Michigan, including 62-96 in the MAC, after previous stops at Providence and Drake, the latter which he took to the NCAA Tournament in his one season.

He won two MAC West titles at Central Michigan, but never made the NCAA Tournament. He did lead his teams to the 2015 NIT, the CollegeInsider.com tournament in 2016 and 2018, and the CBI in 2019.

Davis' teams were known to be explosive on the offensive end, particularly during the short-lived Marcus Keene era, but not defensively. Soft nonconference schedules also were a criticism.

Davis' rosters, in recent years, have been built heavily on transfers, long before the transfer portal became a thing. The recent increased transfer buzz, given the "free" year of eligibility and the NCAA allowing one-time transfers without having to sit out a year, has only complicated roster issues, Davis recently told The News. Central Michigan did see Detroit forward Aundre Polk make the MAC all-freshman team this season, despite only playing two MAC games and mere seconds of a third. Davis said Polk and four or five others would've given the Chippewas one of the best cores of any MAC team heading into next season.

"I am extremely grateful to Keno for the impact he has made on our student-athletes and the greater CMU community," Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement.

"Decisions like this are always difficult. However, after spending the last few months evaluating all aspects of our program, I believe it is necessary and appropriate to make a change in leadership at this time to achieve the goals we have for men's basketball."

Davis' base salary under his latest contract was $319,923, plus $100,000 for TV and radio appearances. He also had a modest bonus structure, including for 20 wins, which he accomplished three times.

His buyout was $500,000 if he was released from his contract before the end of March; it then dropped to $400,000, a still-sizeable figure that could be paid off by a donor. Central Michigan eliminated the men's indoor and outdoor track and field program in May 2020 to save $600,000 a year.

Davis' buyout under his old contract exceeded $1 million, which was an incentive for then-athletic director Michael Alford to restructure.

Davis' other coaching stops include time as an assistant at Iowa, his alma mater; Southern Indiana; and Southeast Missouri State.

The wounds were fresh Monday, but Davis isn't sure he wants to get right back in the game. He's coached every year since 1991, except for one, 2011-12, between his Providence firing and Central Michigan hiring.

"If there's the right opportunity, but I wouldn't be quick to take any opportunity," Davis said. "I'd want to make sure it was the one that fit the way that I believe a program should be run. If that opportunity happens now, great, later, great. If it doesn't happen, I'm still not gonna be quick to move unless it's the right one."

Until then, he is plenty content spending time with wife Kristi and children Mara and Brady, whom he has been able to be around much more the past year with the NCAA freezing recruiting travel. That hasn't been great for the profession, Davis said, but it's been good for his personal life. Being around his children "is definitely important to me."

Davis is the second state mid-major coach to be let go since the end of the season, joining Eastern Michigan's Rob Murphy, who spent 10 seasons with the Eagles and quickly landed on his feet as president and general manager of the Detroit Pistons' new G-League team. The Motor City Cruise start next season. Eastern Michigan hasn't announced a replacement yet; alum Charles Thomas, who's an assistant at Duquesne, is believed to be a leading candidate for the job.

Central Michigan has launched a national search, assisted by search firm DHR International.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

Recommended Stories

  • NCAA men's national championship: Five reasons Baylor will ruin Gonzaga's perfect season

    Sure, the Gonzaga men are undefeated, but Baylor is peaking at the right time and has been battle-tested by playing in the Big 12 Conference.

  • Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 At Martinsville Speedway

    NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Race 1/14 Race Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 Date Thursday, April 8, 2021 Track Martinsville Speedway Layout 0.533-mile oval Location Martinsville, Virginia Start time 8 p.m. ET Laps 200 Miles 106.6 Tickets MartinsvilleSpeedway.com TV channel NBCSN (Delayed: Thursday, April 15, 4:30 p.m. ET) Live stream TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold […]

  • Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill targeted for UFC on ESPN 24 in May

    A women's strawweight bout between a pair of recent contenders is being targeted for May.

  • Lee Westwood and Helen Storey exclusive: 'We'll talk nonsense on the course - anything but golf'

    Helen Storey and Lee Westwood are recalling a sliding doors moment from 2019 that might just have tested the resilience of some relationships, never mind act as a catalyst for the remarkable resurgence for one of England golf’s most cherished careers. “It was the Saturday of the Dunhill Links at St Andrews and Lee had missed the cut and was clearly disgusted with his putting,” Storey says. “We were due to go to the Gala Dinner that night in the Old Course Hotel, a big, fancy affair that Lee always enjoys. But I said, ‘Let’s not go there and get sozzled and write off tomorrow. Let’s drive down to Southport now and go to Phil Kenyon’s lab and get it sorted.’ ” Westwood sniggers at the memory. “I’m not sure any of my previous caddies would have got more than a two-word response,” he says. “I enjoy that dinner, loads of interesting sports people to talk to. And to be honest, I fancied a bit of a drink after those three days on the greens. But we went, immediately got into it on Sunday, found a solution by Monday and that was a huge turning point for me.”

  • Next Gen car set for two-day tire test at Darlington

    NASCAR’s Next Gen car gets on track for a second consecutive week as Tyler Reddick takes the wheel for Goodyear tire testing Tuesday and Wednesday at Darlington Raceway. This week’s test marks the first appearance at the historic South Carolina track for the Next Gen model, which is scheduled for its official competition debut in […]

  • Michael Bisping wants opportunity to work alongside ‘OG of UFC commentators’ Joe Rogan

    Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.

  • Trying to regain momentum, Canadiens host Oilers

    Heading into the stretch drive that begins with Monday's home clash with the Edmonton Oilers, the Montreal Canadiens suffered a defeat in their last outing that might snap their focus back in place. The Canadiens, who boast a solid hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, were enjoying a three-game winning streak and 4-0-2 run before the last-place Ottawa Senators slapped six goals on them Saturday in a 6-3 decision in Montreal. "It was unfortunate," forward Tyler Toffoli said.

  • Poland's Hurkacz savours breakthrough victory at Miami Open

    The 24-year-old downed Jannik Sinner 7-6(4), 6-4 in the men's final as a handful of double-faults in the match proved costly for his 19-year-old Italian opponent. Hurkacz outlasted fierce competitors including fifth-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and eighth-ranked Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter- and semi-finals, respectively, en route to the biggest victory of his career, a triumph he was sure to savour. "I had a big belief in myself ... Winning the tournament like this like gives you extra, I think, like motivation and self-confidence," said Hurkacz, now 16th in the world.

  • The game plan: Elite players find paths to pros besides NCAA

    There was a ''college basketball team'' this season with a collection of players who figure to go high in the upcoming NBA draft. In fact, this team was nowhere near the Indianapolis bubble during the NCAA Tournament, but rather, near Orlando, Florida, for the NBA G League playoffs last month. The Ignite, a development squad affiliated with the G League featuring elite NBA draft-eligible players, had a roster full of teenagers who all could've been standouts at the tournament - had they chosen the college route.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • I'm here to win, not just reach finals, says disappointed Sinner

    The 19-year-old would have been the Miami event's youngest winner had he defeated Hurkacz but lost 7-6(4) 6-4 to the Pole, who he occasionally partners in doubles. "When you're 19 and playing finals, obviously it's tough, and I wanted to win," Sinner, who won the 2019 ATP Next Gen Finals, told reporters. In February, Sinner became the youngest man since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles and his appearance in the Miami final took him to a career-best ranking of 23rd on Monday.

  • Flat cap, unique season make for tight NHL trade deadline

    Acquiring Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the 2020 NHL trade deadline helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup. “We have zero dollars of cap space to acquire a player between now and the trade deadline,” general manager Julien BriseBois said.

  • Juventus trio return to training after COVID-19 breaches

    The trio trained with the rest of Andrea Pirlo’s squad as they prepared for a Serie A match with Napoli on Wednesday. Juve's United States midfielder McKennie hosted a dinner party in the hills above Turin, with Dybala and Arthur among 10 guests in attendance.

  • Luke Kennard with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Luke Kennard (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/04/2021

  • Jets might adjust top line as they host Senators

    While the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets don't have much in common when it comes to their postseason possibilities, they share similar thoughts and concerns about another rival in the North Division. The Vancouver Canucks are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak that's shut down the team since March 24 -- necessitating the quick schedule change that takes the Senators to Winnipeg for a Monday game -- and the list of those affected continues to grow, according to reports on Sunday. Several Jets and Senators have personal relationships with members of the Canucks.

  • Ohtani homers, K's 7 | FastCast

    Shohei Ohtani belts a home run and fans seven, plus Akil Baddoo crushes a homer in his first big league at-bat on this edition of FastCast

  • Jordan Spieth claims first win since 2017 at the Valero Texas Open, just days before the Masters

    Jordan Spieth went more than 1,300 days without a win on the PGA Tour.

  • Rare air: Why Gonzaga vs. Baylor is a historic title game matchup

    With undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor both advancing to the national title game with Final Four victories on Saturday, it sets up the single-best national title game on paper in the history of the NCAA tournament.

  • Brooks Koepka to play the Masters less than a month after knee surgery

    After undergoing surgery last month, Brooks Koepka arrived at Augusta National on Sunday to play a few holes.

  • Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis apologizes for tweeting anti-Asian slur

    Carlton Davis deleted a tweet in which he used an anti-Asian slur on Sunday night, and cited a different Urban Dictionary definition of the word in his apology.