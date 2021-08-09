Part of brick Woodland Place going to asphalt

Aug. 9—A portion of one of the brick streets on the city's north side will go from brick to asphalt pavement later this year.

Meadville City Council members voted 4-1 last week to convert a portion of Woodland Place, with Councilwoman Autumn Vogel voting against it. In 2018, council approved a formal policy requiring its approval for any conversion of brick streets to asphalt.

Vogel told the Tribune that she voted against the conversion because of aesthetics and also the cost compared to the useful life of the street.

Conversion to asphalt was estimated at $35,285 while brick replacement was estimated at $58,000.

Vogel said while the asphalt was less costly, the brick replacement would have up to four times longer life span.

Woodland Place is a two-block brick street on a north-south axis off Ben Avon Street. It intersects with Ben Avon and Ravine Street, and has a dead-end termination north of Allegheny Street.

The area of Woodland Place to be paved is south of the intersection with Ravine and goes south to its termination.

The five homeowners in the dead-end block affected by the conversion were contacted by the city, according to Maryann Menanno, interim city manager. Only one of the four property owners who responded expressed a definite preference to keep the street brick, saying the aesthetic value outweighs the cost.

The paving is slated to be done later this season by Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia, Menanno said.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.