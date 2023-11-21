Part 1 of Q&A with four-star 2025 linebacker prospect Elijah Melendez

Elijah Melendez, who is one of the top linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, named his top 10 schools in October. USC made the cut for the Florida native.

Melendez’s top schools are Georgia, Ohio State, USC Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, LSU and Colorado.

The Florida native enjoyed his unofficial visit to USC and his first time being in Southern California. He sat down with Trojans Wire to talk about the Trojans, his favorite rapper, and all things football.

Trojans Wire: First and foremost, how was your visit to USC for the Trojans-Bruins matchup?

Melendez: It was amazing, my visit was definitely a top-three visit I’ve had so far in my recruitment.

Trojans Wire: What do you think of USC’s move to the Big Ten next season?

Melendez: USC move to the Big Ten plays a huge part and really helps them with me as far as resources, exposure, playing top talent every week, and style of play.

Trojans Wire: Who was your favorite Trojan player growing up?

Melendez: My favorite USC player growing up was for sure Brian Cushing. He was straight savage at linebacker!

