Parsons ‘super happy' for Bosa's massive 49ers contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was inspired by Nick Bosa's record-breaking contract extension with the 49ers, but not so much because of the financial aspect.

The do-it-all linebacker told reporters Wednesday that Bosa deserved the massive payday and explained how it impacted his mindset heading into the 2023 NFL season.

"Super happy for Nick Bosa, man. He really showed why he was the best player in the league last year," Parsons said. "It gives you something to chase, not in terms of his contract but in terms of how great he was. If you study his mindset, how patient he was and just let the game come to him. It's really something to look for."

Bosa finished the 2022 season with a league-leading 18.5 sacks and earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Seven months later, he agreed to sign a five-year, $170 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid 49ers player in franchise history, the highest-paid defender in league history.

The 49ers edge rusher returned to Santa Clara late Wednesday night after a lengthy holdout. With the most complex part done and in the rearview, Bosa can now shift his focus to playing football and prepare for Week 1 with his teammates.

Parsons, too, has his eye on the prize this season and shared a friendly warning to Bosa.

"He knows I'm coming for him," Parsons said. "He even said to my ear, 'I won [DPOY] this year and I know you'll be coming for it next year.' And I said, 'You're damn right.'

"It's going to be a good chase. Not just him, [Las Vegas Raiders star] Maxx Crosby and all those guys are all really good."

