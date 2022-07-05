Parsons, Prescott or Martin? Who tops Cowboys’ pre-camp power rankings?

The Dallas Cowboys made it quite obvious. They normally don’t spend big in free agency, but this offseason they barely spent anything at all. It wasn’t because they couldn’t afford to; Stephen Jones was looking to curb spending. The win-at-any-cost belief many fans wish their front offices subscribed to is not present in this year’s iteration. The Cowboys are presenting a roster they are asking to perform with an addition-by-subtraction mantra.

What the losses of Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, La’El Collins and others means is that the Cowboys lost a lot of former top-of-the-roster talent.

As training camp approaches, our first 2022-season look at the player power rankings shows that Dallas lost six players who were inside their top 30 at season’s end; a frustrating wild-card debacle. The new rankings, though, also boast seven players in its top 30 who weren’t on that end-of-the-year list.

Here’s a look at the key changes to the inaugural 2022 Player Power Rankings, and the top 40 to start things off.

There will likely be quite a big of movement once things kick off in Oxnard, but for now this is projection of sorts. Not where things will sit at the end of the season; the rankings always look woefully different from start to finish. Although there wasn’t a 2021 training camp edition, Everson Griffen and Jaylon Smith were members of the 2020 camp top 10.

How will rookies phase in initially? What are realistic expectations for how injured players recover?

Biggest Movers (from 2021 Wild Card Weekend rankings)

Safety Israel Mukuamu (+16)

Center Matt Farniok (+16)

DT Neville Gallimore (+7)

RT Terence Steele (+7)

TE Sean McKeon (+6)

Ranking Debuts & Returns

OT Josh Ball (Top 40)

NT John Ridgeway (Top 40 Rookie)

TE Jake Ferguson (Top 40 Rookie)

FB Ryan Nall (Top 40 Free Agent)

WR James Washington (Top 40 Free Agent)

WR Jalen Tolbert (Top 30 Rookie)

WR T.J. Vasher (Top 30)

DE Sam Williams (Top 30 Rookie)

LB Jabril Cox (Top 30)

DE Dante Fowler (Top 30 Free Agent)

OT Tyler Smith (Top 20 Rookie)

WR Michael Gallup (Top 20)

Gone but not Forgotten

OT Ty Nsekhe (2021 WCW No. 52)

CB Maurice Canady (50)

LB Francis Bernard (47)

LB Keanu Neal (46)

K Greg Zuerlein (No. 43)

RB Corey Clement (40)

TE Blake Jarwin (34)

Safety Damontae Kazee (31)

WR Malik Turner (30)

OG Connor Williams (17)

WR Cedrick Wilson (14)

OT La’el Collins (13)

WR Amari Cooper (7)

DE Randy Gregory (6)

40 ) OT Josh Ball - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Jul 24, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Josh Ball (76) and center Braylon Jones (62) stretch during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

39 ) NT John Ridgeway (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle John Ridgeway (95) walks off the field after the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

38 ) TE Sean McKeon - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 44 ) Change : +6

Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) advances the ball and avoids the tackle attempt of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

37 ) S Israel Mukuamu - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 53 ) Change : +16

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Israel Mukuamu (38) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

36 ) C Matt Farniok - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 51 ) Change : +15

Dallas Cowboys guard Matt Farniok (68) prepares to block during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

35 ) DT Trysten Hill - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 32 ) Change : -3

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill (72) on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

34 ) DT Carlos Watkins - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 28 ) Change : -6

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) runs after an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

33 ) TE Jake Ferguson (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (48) goes through drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

32 ) FB Ryan Nall (FA) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Nov 8, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ryan Nall (35) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

31 ) WR James Washington (FA) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

30 ) WR TJ Vasher - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Oct 5, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver TJ Vasher (9) catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tanner McCalister (2) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

29 ) WR Jalen Tolbert (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) works with a trainer during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

28 ) S Donovan Wilson - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 29 ) Change : +1

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (37) celebrates an interception against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

27 ) ST C.J. Goodwin - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 27 ) Change : 0

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive back C.J. Goodwin (29) catches a pass for a first down on a fake punt in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

26 ) DE Sam Williams (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Dallas Cowboys defensive end (54) Sam Williams goes through drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

25 ) LB Jabril Cox - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (48) defends during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

24 ) DE Dante Fowler (FA) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

23 ) CB Kelvin Joseph - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 23 ) Change : 0

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

22 ) CB Jourdan Lewis - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 24 ) Change : +2

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) waits on defense against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

21 ) OL Tyler Biadasz - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 20 ) Change : -1

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) looks to make a block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

20 ) LB Leighton Vander Esch - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 25 ) Change : +5

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) reacts after a tackles against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

19 ) OT Terence Steele - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 26 ) Change : +7

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

18 ) DE Dorance Armstrong - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 21 ) Change : +3

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

17 ) CB Anthony Brown - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 15 ) Change : -2

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) intercepts the ball during the third quarter against Atlanta Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

16 ) OG Tyler Smith (rookie) - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith (73) jogs to the next drill during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

15 ) DT Neville Gallimore - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 22 ) Change : +7

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

14 ) DT Osa Odighizuwa - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 19 ) Change : +5

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

13 ) S Malik Hooker - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 18 ) Change : +5

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) celebrates his interception with teammates against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

12 ) TE Dalton Schultz - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 16 ) Change : +4

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, right, catches a touchdown pass over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker JaCoby Stevens, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

11 ) WR Michael Gallup - ( 2021 Final Ranking: N/A ) Change : N/A

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is stopped by Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) after catching a long pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

10 ) S Jayron Kearse - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 12 ) Change : +2

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) recovers a fumble against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

9 ) RB Tony Pollard - ( 2021 Final Ranking 10 ) Change : +1

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

8 ) RB Ezekiel Elliott - ( 2021 Final Ranking 9 ) Change : +1

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

7 ) OT Tyron Smith - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 11 ) Change : +4

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

6 ) WR CeeDee Lamb - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 8 ) Change : +2

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gains yards after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

5 ) CB Trevon Diggs - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 5 ) Change : 0

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) runs upfield past New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18) after Digg’s interception in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo by Matt Strasen/AP Images for Panini)

4 ) DE DeMarcus Lawrence - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 3 ) Change : -1

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) passes the ball under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

3 ) QB Dak Prescott - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 4 ) Change : +1

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2 ) OL Zack Martin - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 2 ) Change : 0

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

1 ) LB Micah Parsons - ( 2021 Final Ranking: 1 ) Change : 0

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC inside linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Stars (11) walks on the field during halftime during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

