Parsons: Cowboys won't get to where we want to be until run defense improves
The #Falcons have officially designated OL Jalen Mayfield to return from injured reserve, opening up his 21-day practice window
New York City FC will finally have a permanent home after the club announced plans for a 25,000-capacity venue in the Willets Point neighborhood in Queens. The club announced the partnership with New York City mayor Eric Adams and the Queens Development Group at a press conference on Wednesday. It will share a subway with the New York Mets’ CitiField and the USTA’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the US Open.
The Chiefs will begin the practice week with several of their receivers sidelined. According to multiple reporters, Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness), and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) won’t practice on Wednesday. That means Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson are the team’s only healthy receivers. [more]
Chark hasn't played since Week 3, while Williams remains sidelined from January ACL surgery
Aaron Rodgers thinks his injured thumb needs a week off before it can properly heal. The Packers bye arrives in three weeks.
The Bears made a couple of roster moves ahead of Week 11, signing Taco Charlton and activating Matt Adams off IR.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
A lot of snow is predicted for this week in Buffalo.