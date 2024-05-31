Parshville-Hopkinton baseball, Canton girls lacrosse advance in state play

May 31—The Parshville-Hopkinton Baseball team and the Canton Girls Lacrosse advanced in a plethora of New York State regional action staged on Thursday.

P-H downed Bolton 7-3 and advanced into Class D Regional Championships on Saturday at noon at St. Lawrence University and the Canton Girls advanced in Class D Lacrosse action with a 10-9 win over Windsor.

In regional action at St. Lawrence University visiting Section 2 Champions prevailed. Tupper Lake was outscored by Chatham 18-10 in Class C Baseball and Gouverneur fell to Schuylerville 13-1.

In Class A Baseball Jamesville-Dewitt downed Massena 6-1 and in Class A Softball Camden bested Malone 14-2. In Class C Girls Lacrosse action Potsdam was defeated by Union-Endicott 9-4.

BASEBALL

P-H 7 — Bolton 3: A state finalist a year ago, Parishville-Hopkinton moved within one game of the NYS Class D Baseball Final Four behind a complete two-hitter by Gage Caskinette who struck out eight batters. Julien Wentzel went 3-3 with a double and drove in three runs for the Panthers (13-3) who rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first inning. Avery Zenger tripled for the Panthers and Tyler Trobridge and Jaxson Elgoff singled for the two Bolton hits.

Chatham 18 — Tupper Lake 10: The 22-4 Section 2 champions scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to open an 18-9 lead but two infield errors and a long triple by Carter Kenniston offered Tupper Lake a glimmer of hope for a last ditch comeback.

But that glimmer was snuffed by a spectacular diving catch by Chatham centerfielder Mikey Morse who doubled a runner off second to end the game.

Chatham starting pitcher Tate VanAlstyre drilled a homerun, a double and two singles to lead the winning offense which also featured: a double and two singes by Jared Smalley, Cooper Sieltz, and Jared Taylor and three singles by Morse.

Wyatt Goodin lined three singles and drove in three runs for Tupper Lake which finished its season at 14-3, Luke Robillard tripled and singled and Griffin Shaheen and Ryder Willett singled twice.

SOFTBALL

Schuyllerville 13 — Gouv 1: Sophia Wahl struck out eight in limiting Gouverneur to four hits and rapped a double and two singles for the for the 18-5 Section 2 Champions who pulled away from a 4-1 lead with four runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Gabi Jackson delivered a double and two singles and Cat Carpenter stroked two singles.

Renisa Richards, Meredith Bush, Courtney Forsythe and Electra Fitzgerald singled for Gouverneur (18-2).

GIRLS LACROSSE

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central varsity girls lacrosse team saw its first trip the NYSPHSAA playoffs since 2014 end in a hard-fought 9-4 loss to Section 4 champion Union-Endicott in the opening round of the Class C tournament last Thursday on their home turf field.

body text: Emma Fields fashioned two goals and an assist for the host Lady Sandstoners, who battled the Lady Tigers to a scoreless draw through the first 16 minutes and only trailed 3-1 at the half. Rylie Bicknell netted the other two goals while Katherine Ewy turned aside 11 shots as the Lady Sandstoners finished at 9-10 this spring under the guidance of veteran coach Sarah Bullard.

body text: for Union-Endicott, Kerrigan Kennedy and Julia Allen struck for three goals each. Allison Stank scored twice and Megan Ryan netted the other goal while Kaleigh Krueger was called on to make five saves as the Lady Tigers improved to 13-6 with the win.

CLASS D OPENER

In a Class D tournament opener played later under the lights at the Sandstoners turf field, Canton Central outlasted Section 4 champion Windsor 10-0.

Olivia Francey generated six goals and an assist in the winning effort while Vivian Coburn tallied a goal and eight helpers. Madison Ayrassian struck for another two goals while Amalia Pratti notched a singleton and Zayda-Ann Gaurin blocked seven shots.

The Lady Golden Bears were slated to travel to West Genesee High School to take on Section 3 champion South Jefferson on Saturday in the quarterfinal round.