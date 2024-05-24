Parrish Community High returns to FHSAA softball championship game. Can they repeat?

Parrish Community is one win away from snagging back-to-back state softball championships.

The Bulls defeated Winter Garden Horizon, 6-1, in the Class 5A state semifinals Thursday in Clermont, Florida.

Parrish scored two runs in the second inning and struck for four runs in the fourth inning to break the game open.

Mackenzie Pandelo hit a three-run home run, while Alex Call added a solo home run and Carsyn Kull (2-for-3, RBI) and Hannah Lewis (2-for-3, two runs) produced multi-hit games for the Bulls.

Parrish senior Rylee Little struck out four and scattered six hits in a complete-game victory.

The Bulls (19-8) play the winner of Gainesville and Southwest Ranches Archbishop McCarthy in Friday’s state championship. Parrish won last year’s state title, 5-0, over Deltona.

Tickets are available for Friday’s state title game, which starts at 4:30 p.m., on GoFan. The price is $14 per ticket.