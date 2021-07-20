Parrish Alford: Sankey sees vaccine asest weapon in quest for normalcy

Jul. 19—HOOVER, Ala.

The message from Greg Sankey was clear — get the vaccine.

Football games, if at all possible, will be played on time this season.

A year ago the mission was to play COVID-19 football through any possible means.

A testing system was put in place.

A minimum of 53 scholarship players was set to give teams flexibility to deal with outbreaks.

Sometimes a school chose to play even though it was below that threshold, as Mississippi State did in a 31-24 loss at then-No. 9 Georgia.

Those mitigation efforts created an ebb and flow to the season that we'd not seen before — with rumors of roster issues only to see games played then ultimately some games not being played.

Ole Miss was one of four teams that did not, but most teams managed to complete the 10-game SEC schedule.

Getting there required creative scheduling with the strange look of games being played the first three weeks of December.

Three SEC games were played the same day as the conference championship game including Ole Miss-LSU and Missouri-Mississippi State.

This year that end-of-season make-up time won't be available.

Coaches are expected to do all they can to have their teams healthy and ready to play.

In his address to kick off SEC Media Days Monday the league's commissioner said he's encouraged his membership to do away with roster minimums.

"The word forfeit comes up at this point. That's not a policy," Sankey said.

Right now it isn't. A game being declared a "no contest" was policy last year, and while that doesn't go against a coach's won-loss record, there's no way to tell how missing a game will break in the final standings which are based on win percentage. If you miss a game and go 11-0 you better hope somebody beats Alabama.

The get-healthy message isn't about ankles and knees.

The Power Five conferences last year pushed ahead and played football amid the challenges of COVID-19, some better than others.

Getting the season in was a noteworthy achievement. Now, the virus hasn't vanished, and the keepers of the game are working for the best version of normal they can create.

Unlike last year the Labor Day weekend start date is not in jeopardy, but there's also recognition of COVID case numbers and the reactions of states to those.

As 2020 played out the league showed an ability to "manage" the season. It hopes to exert more control this time.

Percentage game

Per Sankey, six of 14 SEC football teams have vaccination rates at or above 80 percent.

Coaches questioned Monday did not provide specific vaccine numbers.

"It's a personal choice," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.

Sankey acknowledges the vaccines aren't perfect but sees them as the most effective tool in the quest for normalcy.

"We all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the spread and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience and normal life," he said.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.