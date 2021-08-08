Parrish Alford: Leach is on the right path with 'pay for stay'

Aug. 8—There are a bunch of 50-somethings in your community with a condition.

Maybe you don't realize it, maybe they're asymptomatic, but they're nearby.

They were Cincinnati Reds fans in the '70s.

They thought the Big Red Machine was really cool. They liked Pete Rose for his fire and passion and had no idea of his scandalous years ahead. Because of Johnny Bench they now soothe their skin with Blue-Emu.

Winning the way the Reds did back then breeds this kind of devotion, but it takes something else. It takes being there.

When one season concluded these fans were confident that the Reds' core group of stars would be around for the first pitch of spring training ... their spring training and not someone else's.

They weren't going to leave as free agents. They weren't going to transfer.

There was some roster movement, sure, but a lot less then.

Times change, and now they're changing in college athletics.

The goal of doing what's right for the players is admirable.

You can tell a high school kid that he's signing with a college program and not a coach, not the face with which he has begun to associate that program during recruiting, not the face with which he's developed a relationship. You can tell them that, but that's not how it always works.

Coaches leave, they seize opportunity, or in reverse, they're fired before they've built their team.

Upheaval became common, but it wasn't the players who were leaving. Until now.

Some guys start over and make it big, and you can look back and say, "Yeah, transferring was the best move."

That's not all moves, maybe not most moves.

Southern Miss coach Will Hall best described the unintended consequence of the transfer portal at the Neshoba County Fair.

"There are 5,000 people in the transfer portal, and the way we've evaluated them 4,980 can't play. They can't play where they're at, and they try to go somewhere else," he said.

Freedom of movement sounds like a good thing for players, but players need a clear understanding that the portal comes with the risk of landing in a lesser situation or worse not landing at all.

Maybe the encouragement players need is not in freedom of movement but in graduation.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has been beating the drum to pay players to graduate.

I like what he's saying.

Emphasis on graduation

Give a player $150,000 if he graduates from the school with which he signed as a freshman.

If he transfers before graduation he forfeits the bonus. If he graduates and transfers he gets the bonus and the transfer experience.

Either way graduation is emphasized along with values like commitment and perseverance.

And that backup left guard who doesn't sign the big NIL deal now has his own incentive plan. He gets a piece of the new money being flashed around college football by just staying put and working hard in class.

How do you reward two-year players who graduate from junior college and transfer into your program?

There are still questions to answer, but "pay for stay" is a plan with merit.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.