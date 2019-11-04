Parris Campbell underwent hand surgery Monday but won’t go on IR

Colts receiver Parris Campbell fractured his hand late in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, coach Frank Reich announced during his press conference Monday.

Campbell underwent surgery Monday and will miss time, but the Colts won’t place him on injured reserve.

It is another blow to a receiver group already missing T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Devin Funchess (collarbone).

Campbell bemoaned his lack of injury luck in his first season after Sunday’s game.

“it’s just always one thing after the other. I get fully healthy and something else happens,” Campbell said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

The second-round choice had five catches for a career-best 53 yards Sunday. He has 15 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown in six games this season.