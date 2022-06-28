Parris Campbell a ‘surprise standout’ at Colts minicamp

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell enters a pivotal season of his career, and he’s doing everything he can to get it going in the right direction.

While his performance when on the field isn’t really the question—it’s staying on the field that is—Campbell was listed as a “surprise standout” during minicamp by ESPN’s Mike Wells.

Maybe, just maybe, 2022 is the season Campbell can stay healthy. He spent a good portion of offseason workouts working with the first unit, starting opposite of Michael Pittman Jr. as the second receiver while looking comfortable with quarterback Matt Ryan. The key for Campbell — as it has been since he was drafted in 2019 — is staying healthy. He has played 15 out of a possible 49 games in the first three seasons of his NFL career. If healthy, the Colts can use Campbell in a number of different ways, including in the slot and in motion.

Campbell’s skill set is still perfect for Frank Reich’s offensive system. He has breakaway speed and the vision of a running back with the ball in his hands. his ability to create offense after the catch is something the Colts need more of from the passing game.

Campbell will be competing with rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce for the No. 2 role in the wide receiver room. Pierce was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft and projects favorably to be the starting Z receiver in 11 personnel.

Entering a contract year, Campbell has a lot to prove. He’s gotten off on the right foot thus far and will be looking to carry that momentum into training camp, the preseason, and, eventually, the regular season.

