The hits keep coming for the Colts.

According to Mike Chappell of Fox59.com, Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell suffered damage to the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee, and will be sidelined indefinitely.

While not as bad as a torn ACL, it’s still a significant injury.

That news comes along with the torn Achilles tendons that ended the seasons of safety Malik Hooker and running back Marlon Mack the last two weeks.

Campbell was injured after Vikings safety Harrison Smith hit him right on the knee while making a tackle.

“I’m hoping for the best, but you saw it,’’ Colts coach Frank Reich said. “It did not look good, but hoping and praying for the best.

“I love Parris. In back-to-back weeks to have Marlon and Parris go down like this . . . these are two great football players and two class acts.’’

Campbell, their 2019 second-rounder, has dealt with a number of injuries, which have limited him to nine games.

Parris Campbell suffered PCL injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk