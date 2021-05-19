Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has battled through several injuries in his first two years, most notably a season-ending knee injury that sidelined him for nearly all of 2020.

The wide receiver went out in Week Two of last year after playing just seven games as a rookie. But on Wednesday, he told reporters that he’s 100 percent, with doctors clearing him last week.

“It’s definitely been frustrating, but I’m also excited about what’s ahead,” Campbell said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Indianapolis drafted Campbell with the 59th pick in the second round back in 2019. He has 24 career receptions for 198 yards with a touchdown, plus six carries for 50 yards on the ground.

Parris Campbell says he’s 100 percent after season-ending knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk