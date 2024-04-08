Parris Campbell: Saquon Barkley with Eagles OL will be "pretty scary" for defenses

Wide receiver Parris Campbell is hopeful that an offseason move to the Eagles pays off in a more productive season than he had with the Giants in 2023 and he's confident that one of his Giants teammates will benefit from making the same move.

Running back Saquon Barkley's move between the NFC East teams garnered more attention than Campbell's change of allegiances with many people citing the quality of the offensive line in Philadelphia as reason to think Barkley's seventh NFL season can be his best. Campbell used the same rationale as well as the presence of quarterback Jalen Hurts to explain why he believes Barkley is going to thrive in their new home.

“I think he’s going to show people why he’s the best running back in the league,” Campbell said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I know there’s a bunch of debate between him and Christian McCaffrey. And don’t get me wrong, Christian McCaffrey’s by far one of the best running backs in the league. But being able to see Saquon up close and personal, being in the same locker room, on the same team, man, he’s a different guy when he’s on that field, honestly. And running behind that offensive line that we have, I think it’s going to be pretty scary for defenses. You pair that with Jalen and the things he can do with his feet, just as far as extending plays, getting outside the pocket, I’m sure there will be some type of read-option game that we go on and RPO stuff that’ll happen. So just the possibilities of it are endless.”

Injuries joined shaky offensive line play as things that held Barkley back at times during his six years with the Giants. The Eagles feel they have a solution to the latter, so they'll keep fingers crossed about the former in Barkley's first year with the team.