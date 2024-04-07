Parris Campbell: Nick Sirianni knows how to utilize me as a player

Wide receiver Parris Campbell is hoping that a reunion with one of his first NFL coaches will spark a more productive season.

Campbell only had 20 catches for 104 yards for the Giants last season and said on Saturday that "players and teams aren’t always going to be a perfect match." He signed with the Eagles as a free agent last month and the move puts him back with Nick Sirianni, who was Campbell's offensive coordinator with the Colts for two seasons before moving on to become the head coach in Philadelphia.

That familiarity is a plus for Campbell.

"He knows how to utilize me as a player,” Campbell said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He knows what my skills are. And then there’s more people in the building, too, that I’m familiar with. [Passing game coordinator/associate head coach] Kevin Patullo. J-Mike [Jason Michael], the tight ends coach. That’s one thing about this league, you never want to burn bridges. You always want to make great relationships. I have great relationships with those guys. It will be fun to reconnect, but it’s also welcoming and warming to feel wanted in that building.”

The Eagles also added DeVante Parker to a wide receiver corps led by A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith and they could make further moves during the draft, so Campbell will need to do more than rely on a past relationship with Sirianni to grab a prominent role in the offense.