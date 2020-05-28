Parris Campbell learned how to deal with adversity last year

There’s always a learning curve for rookies entering the NFL, but Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell found out last year that it isn’t always focused on the transition to the field.

Campbell had to learn how to deal with injuries after being drafted in the second round. He injured his hamstring in the summer and then had a sports hernia, broken hand and broken foot over the course of a rookie season that ended with a stint on injured reserve.

The result was 18 catches in seven games and a big lesson for Campbell in how to deal with obstacles.

“I learned that I’m human,” Campbell said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We kind of get caught up in, we’re football players, we’re big-time people, but we face real adversity as well. Honestly, up until that point, I couldn’t say that there was really any real adversity that I had faced in my life.”

Colts head coach Frank Reich said this week that he’s “super pumped” about what Campbell can do for the team in his second season and staying healthy will be pivotal to any hopes of success.

