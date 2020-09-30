Colts head coach Frank Reich provided updates about a handful of players on the team’s injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Two of those updates were more positive than the third. Reich said that the team will get tight end Trey Burton and defensive end Sheldon Day back on the practice field.

Burton hurt his calf in August and Day has been dealing with a knee injury. Both players were placed on injured reserve before Week One, so they are eligible to be reactivated at any point. Teams can bring back an unlimited number of players for IR this year as long as they have spent three weeks on the list.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell is going to remain on the list a while longer, however. Campbell suffered a PCL injury in Week Two and Reich said that he’s having surgery to repair it on Wednesday.

Parris Campbell having surgery Wednesday, Trey Burton back at Colts practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk