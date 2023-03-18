Parris Campbell believes Giants are ‘trending in the right direction’

2022 was a year of revitalization for the New York Giants and their fans. The team significantly exceeded expectations by not only earning their first playoff berth since 2016, but winning a playoff game in the opening round.

Now, with a much better salary cap situation this offseason, the Giants have been active in free agency, trying to upgrade the roster.

First, it was Bobby Okereke, who actually told his agent that Big Blue was his preferred destination. And now, the Giants’ newest receiver, Parris Campbell, shared similar sentiments, saying it’s clear the organization is headed in the right direction.

“I think the ceiling is high, and I’m grateful to be in the position that I am. To have this opportunity is everything to me. This team, this organization is trending in the right direction,” Campbell told reporters on Friday. “I think we all saw that last year. Being able to come in here and get an opportunity means everything. The fact that the staff, the coaches, everybody from top to bottom, wants me to be a part of it, it’s huge. I’m not going to take that for granted. I’m going to give them all I got.

“Definitely envisioning success with those guys. It’s amazing because you see what this offense did last year and just the way they made football look so fun and how the offense was coming together and gelling, it was awesome to watch from afar. To be here now, getting the opportunity to be a part of that, it’s pretty exciting.”

Certainly, the Giants had a heavily flawed roster last season, especially at wide receiver considering the depth they had going into the season which quickly disappeared. Hopefully, Campbell can stay healthy and help elevate the whole unit.

Given the Giants’ expectations ahead of the season followed by their improbable success, the coaching staff deserves a ton of credit and is likely a big reason that players are excited to join the Giants this offseason.

With Campbell and tight end Darren Waller now in the mix on offense, the Giants hope to continue that trend toward becoming a Super Bowl contender.

