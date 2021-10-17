Parris Campbell’s 51-yard touchdown catch gives Colts 7-0 lead
The Colts punted after their first drive but finally got it going on their second chance of the day.
Indianapolis went 92 yards on seven plays, with Parris Campbell catching a 51-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Wentz is 6-of-8 for 109 yards. Six different receivers have caught a pass.
The Texans have moved the ball with 78 yards in 18 plays after the first quarter.
Davis Mills is 8-of-10 for 51 yards.
