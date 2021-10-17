The Colts punted after their first drive but finally got it going on their second chance of the day.

Indianapolis went 92 yards on seven plays, with Parris Campbell catching a 51-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter.

Wentz is 6-of-8 for 109 yards. Six different receivers have caught a pass.

The Texans have moved the ball with 78 yards in 18 plays after the first quarter.

Davis Mills is 8-of-10 for 51 yards.

Parris Campbell’s 51-yard touchdown catch gives Colts 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk