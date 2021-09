Sep. 8—All of College Heights' offensive production came from an unlikely source.

Michael Parrigon, a freshman, scored both of the Cougars' goals in a 2-0 shutout victory over McDonald County on Tuesday afternoon.

College Heights, which co-ops with McAuley Catholic, is off to a 2-1 start to the 2021 fall campaign.

The Cougars are back in action with Fort Scott (Kan.) at home at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday.