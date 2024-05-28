Parody videos among ways Brewers fans are coping with Craig Counsell's departure

How are you dealing with the departure of manager Craig Counsell, and what are the emotions seeing him return to American Family Field with the Chicago Cubs in this week's four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers?

The fans at the stadium Monday made their stance loud and clear with the cascade of boos during a pregame thank-you message on the stadium video board, as well as during starting lineups.

The internet isn't stopping at booing.

Perhaps you saw before the season a parody of the "Born To Be a Brewer" video, one that uses a voiceover that sounds eerily similar to Counsell and changes the context to a series of unfortunate Cubs events throughout their history.

Craig Counsell’s “Born to be a Cub” courtesy of @r_roque52 pic.twitter.com/7LDfvb5c35 — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) February 12, 2024

The original video was created by the Brewers in advance of the 2016 season, a well-executed hype video touting Counsell's deep roots in Wisconsin as he headed into his first full season as manager of the franchise.

And then there's a music video produced by "The Crispy Brothers," who proclaim themselves "Wisconsin’s best/worst/only sports parody song creators" on social media. The duo produced a "Craig Counsell Polka" and then, on Tuesday, released a parody song called "A Cubbie That We Used to Know," modeled after the 2011 pop song "Someone That I Used To Know" by Gotye, filmed at Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay.

Most of the video is filmed in front of a sign that was famously defaced after Counsell chose to leave Milwaukee for the Cubs in November.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Parody videos among ways Brewers fans coping with Counsell's new job