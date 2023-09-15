Parnell homers twice in Latta victory

Sep. 15—LATTA — Junior Talise Parnell was a one-girl wrecking crew for Latta in Tuesday's 12-0 shutout victory over host Wynnewood.

Parnell blasted two home runs and tossed five perfect innings for the Lady Panthers. It was her sixth and seventh round-trippers this fall.

Coach Jeremy Bate's bunch improved to 25-5 overall and 6-0 in District 2A-8 play, while Wynnewood dropped to 11-7 and 3-2. The win secured the top spot in the district for Latta.

The Lady Panthers are heading to the Firelake Festival today in Shawnee. Latta meets Oktaha (20-4) at 3:30 p.m. and Kemlin-Hillsdale (17-4) at 6:30 p.m.

Latta 12, Wynnewood 0

Parnell ripped a solo home run in the first inning and ended the Latta scoring with a three-run blast in the fifth inning to cap the LHS scoring and help end the game early via the run rule. She finished 3-for-4 with six RBIs and two runs scored in Latta's 11-hit offense.

Jayse Smith finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Latta lineup and Ayzia Booth went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Audrey Forshay ended up 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and a run scored for the visitors.

Parnell dominated the Wynnewood lineup from the circle. She struck out seven and walked none in a five-inning perfect game.

Late Byng rally falls short

PLAINVIEW — The Byng Lady Pirates saw a seventh-inning comeback attempt fall short in an 8-4 loss to Plainview on the road Tuesday night.

Coach Markus Carr's club fell to 7-15 overall and 3-8 in District 4A-4 play, while Plainview improved to 24-5 and 10-2.

The Lady Pirates head to the Noble Festival today for a tripleheader. Byng meets Lindsay at 2 p.m., the host Lady Bears at 4 p.m. and Noble JV at 6 p.m.

Plainview 8, Byng 4

Byng grabbed an early 1-0 lead after a sacrifice fly by Hannah Wort in the top of the third inning. Plainview then scored three runs in the bottom of the third, two more in the fourth and three in the fifth to forge an 8-2 lead.

Piper Presley led off the top of the seventh inning with a base hit and scored when Wort cracked a triple to left field to get Byng within 8-3.

Havyn Miller followed with a run-scoring single to get the Lady Pirates within 8-4 but the rally stopped there.

Miller led Byng's eight-hit offense, going 3-for-4 with the RBI. Presley finished 2-for3 with a walk and a run scored for the locals.

Kamrey Martin and Landree Upshaw had three hits each in a 13-hit Plainview attack. Martin finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored while Upshaw went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Georgia Curry finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and Brooklyn Charnock ended up 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the home team.

Charnock was the winning pitcher for the Lady Indians. She struck out six, walked six and allowed four earned runs in six innings of work. Wort turned in a solid effort from the circle for Byng. She struck out four, walked none and allowed just three earned runs in 4.2 innings.

Rock Creek rocks Allen in fifth inning

BOKCHITO — With the game tied at 5-5, host Rock Creek erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and run-ruled the Allen Lady Mustangs 13-5 Tuesday evening.

Coach Michaela Richbourg's club dropped to 15-11 on the season, while Rock Creek improved to 13-12.

Allen is scheduled to host Wetumka at 4:30 p.m. today.

Rock Creek 13, Allen 5

Kaylee Davis supplied an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning that knotted the score at 5-5.

However, the floodgates opened for Rock Creek in the bottom of the inning and Shelby Lyles' walkoff RBI triple ended the game early.

AHS senior Ava Laden had half of Allen's hits in the game, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored from her leadoff spot. Andi Winningham and Kryslyn Stephens had the other Allen hits.

Macey Weger paced Rock Creek at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Olivia Whitaker went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Maddie Williams finished 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and three runs scored.

Stratford knocks off Am-Po

AMBER — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and turned back host Amber-Pocasset 6-4 Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 22-3 on the year and finished atop the District 2A-7 standings at 5-1. Am-Po fell to 6-15 and 2-4. Coach Tony Prichard's club has now won 14 of its past 15 contests.

Stratford returns to action Monday, traveling to Latta at 5:45 showdown with the Lady Panthers in a game that pits two of the top teams in the area.

Stratford 6, Am-Po 4

Sophomore Jordynn Belleville supplied the big hit for Stratford in the sixth inning — a two-out, two-run single. Jenny Ware had scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

Stratford managed just three total hits in the seven-inning contest but took advantage of 11 walks, four hit batters and two Amber-Pocasset errors. Trinity Bess and Rylee Hart had the other SHS base hits.

Kennedy Layton earned the pitching victory. She struck out five, walked three and allowed four earned runs in the complete-game effort.