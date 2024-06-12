Parma in talks for ex-Tottenham defender Tanganga

Having been previously linked with Milan, Inter and Atalanta, Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is reportedly in talks with newly-promoted Serie A side Parma.

The 25-year-old centre-back had been suggested as a reinforcement for several Italian clubs over the past couple of seasons, only to be put off by the demands made by Spurs.

Now he will be a free agent, as his contract with Tottenham is set to expire on June 30.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Tanganga’s representatives had a meeting with the directors of Parma, but he is not considered a priority for them.

Parma ask after Tanganga

Also able to play at right-back, the Tottenham youth academy product had loan spells with FC Augsburg and Millwall last season.

He made 18 appearances in the English Championship, scoring two goals, and struggled with a knee injury in August 2023 that kept him out for three months.

Parma were just promoted as the winners of the Serie B title and their coach is Fabio Pecchia.