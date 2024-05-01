Parma secures promotion back into Serie A after 3 seasons in Italy's second division

ROME (AP) — Parma secured promotion back into Serie A following a 1-1 draw at Bari on Wednesday, ending a run of three seasons in Italy's second division.

Parma leads Serie B, three points ahead of Como and seven points ahead of Venezia with two rounds remaining. The top two finishers are promoted automatically, while the third- through eighth-place finishers go into a playoff to determine the third promotion.

Bari, which is third from the bottom, risks being relegated.

French striker Ange-Yoan Bonny put Parma ahead in the 50th minute and then 40-year-old Valerio Di Cesare equalized for Bari to become the oldest-ever scorer in Serie B.

Venezia lost 3-2 at Catanzaro.

