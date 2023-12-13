Parkview grad Blake Delacruz leads Harding to NCAA Division II national championship game

Parkview graduate Blake Delacruz has helped Harding University break a NCAA Division II single-season rushing record and reach the national title game.

A Parkview graduate will be playing Saturday for an NCAA Division II national football championship.

Blake Delacruz rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns to help Harding University down Lenoir-Rhyne (North Carolina) 55-14 in a Division II semifinal rout Dec. 9 in Searcy, Arkansas.

The second-ranked Bison (14-0) will face No. 1 Colorado School of Mines (14-0) on Dec. 16 in McKinney, Texas at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Mines has earned a repeat championship game appearance while Harding, which punched its first ticket, looks to be the first program from Arkansas to ever win a national Division II football title.

Delacruz, a 5-foot-8, 195-pound junior running back, is a big reason why Harding is having a record year.

In Harding's run-heavy flexbone scheme — a clock-eating offense that has passed the ball just 56 times this season — Delacruz leads the team in rushing with 1,296 yards and 21 touchdowns (5.5 yards per carry). Harding rotates several running backs who've helped the team total 5,659 yards on the ground, a single-season Division II record.

Delacruz combined for nearly 1,000 yards his previous two seasons before emerging as Harding's top back.

Harding head coach Paul Simmons and running back Blake Delacruz field questions after a recent NCAA Division II playoff win.

Webb City and Wimberley, Texas product Tyler Ross is a sophomore backup quarterback. He has rushed for 217 yards and a touchdown this season for the Bison, whose style contrasts the Mines' balanced attack (4,290 passing yards and 3,275 rushing).

The Boulder, Colorado program features college football's all-time touchdowns leader (161 passing, 28 rushing) in quarterback John Matocha. In 2022 he won the Harlon Hill Award, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy, and he's a finalist again this season.

The gifted senior will face a Bison defense that is yielding only 11.4 points per game. If Harding's throwback, record-breaking rushing attack can churn yards and burn time on Saturday, Matocha won't get as many opportunities to add to his lofty scoring total.

"People love to attack the flexbone because it's not cool, it's not fancy, and people say you can't recruit receivers," Harding coach Paul Simmons said in a postgame press conference Saturday. "But when I am choosing an offense or defense ... I want to do what wins the ballgame. You can win with the flexbone, and one of the main features about it is that you have to be unselfish."

In a running-back-by-committee system, Delacruz embodies that approach.

"Whether it's a fake (handoff) or you're carrying the ball, it's the same effort every play," Delacruz said after beating Central Missouri earlier in the postseason. "We have a bunch of guys who care about each other. I love my guys next to me, and that's what keeps me going every play."

Delacruz was the Ozark Conference Offensive Player of the Year at Parkview as a senior 2018, rushing for 1,928 yards and 24 touchdowns and catching 14 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Parkview grad Delacruz leads Harding to NCAA DII championship game