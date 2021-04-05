Will Parks visiting Lions

The Lions are meeting with a potential addition to their defense.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that veteran safety Will Parks is visiting with the team.

Parks opened last season with the Eagles, spent time on injured reserve, and then got waived after making six appearances with the team. He was claimed by the Broncos and played four games for Denver before the year was out.

That was a return engagement for Parks. He was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Broncos who spent his first four seasons with the team.

Parks has 180 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 72 overall games.

