Will Parks set to make his season debut with the Eagles badly needing an answer for Ravens TE Mark Andrews

In Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Eagles’ biggest Achilles-heel was the play of their linebackers, specifically Nate Gerry, who once again was a liability in coverage.

On Sunday rookie Chase Claypool took advantage of Gerry’s lack of foot speed for a touchdown late in the game. Gerry and Alex Singleton allowed seven catches for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss, and it’s been a growing problem since the Week 2 loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

Per PFF, Gerry is allowing a 154.6 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, while opposing receivers have caught all 23 passes with Gerry in coverage for 267 yards and four touchdowns in just five games.

There have been calls to bench Gerry, but the best remedy for the Eagles will come in the form of a healthy Will Parks. Parks had his 21-day practice window activated recently and according to James Palmer of NFL.com, the versatile safety will make his season debut on Sunday.

#eagles safety Will Parks (hamstring) got his medical clearance today and he’s good to go for Sunday per source. Some much needed help on the back end of the defense. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 15, 2020





A key player who can flourish in the slot or at linebacker in nickel or dime situations, Parks had 134 tackles, four interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in four seasons with the Broncos.

Parks is big enough to play a hybrid linebacker while providing adequate size at the safety position as well.

