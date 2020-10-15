Will Parks reportedly ready to return for Eagles this Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles defensive back Will Parks returned to practice this week and will apparently make his Eagles debut Sunday when the Eagles host the Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here’s the latest report from NFL Network’s James Palmer:

#eagles safety Will Parks (hamstring) got his medical clearance today and he’s good to go for Sunday per source. Some much needed help on the back end of the defense. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 15, 2020

Parks, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason and they planned a pretty big role for the Philly native. But late in training camp Parks suffered a serious hamstring injury that kept him out for the first five games of the season.

Parks is still technically on IR but the Eagles activated his practice window on Tuesday and he’s been out there on the field the first two days of the week. The Eagles have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to activate him to the 53-man roster.

But already the Eagles are happy to have his presence back at practice.

“Energy,” Rodney McLeod said on Thursday. “That's the first word that comes to mind for Will Parks, man, he's a very energetic guy, comes to work every day ready. This guy has shown that he has the ability to do it all. He’s made a lot of plays for us in camp and unfortunately went down with an injury. Now, he's back, and he's been doing that this week, man. He's a guy that you could plug in anywhere. You want him to play linebacker? OK. You want him to play centerfield? Do that. You want him to rush the passer? He can get it done.

“So that's what I like most about Will. I'm excited for him this week, for him to get back out here, play in front of his hometown and make some plays for us on defense.”

Yes, Parks is a versatile defensive back who can play in many different positions. That will help the Eagles as they deal with some other injuries in their secondary.

The Eagles’ two starting cornerbacks Darius Slay (concussion) and Avonte Maddox (ankle) were limited in practice on Thursday. Maddox has missed a couple games, which has forced Jalen Mills back to corner from safety. Meanwhile, Marcus Epps has missed the first two days of practice this week with a rib injury and K’Von Wallace (neck) is also banged up.

So if Maddox or Slay aren’t ready to go on Sunday, then Mills will be able to play corner and Parks can take over one of the safety spots.

It’s worth noting that it has been a long layoff for Parks and he might not exactly be in game shape. But he’s a hard worker in practice and will still be able to help on Sunday.

“Well, we activated him and the reason we activated him is because he's healthy and he is ready to go,” head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. “But also he has to practice and he has to get integrated back into the defense, on special teams. There's that mental side of things of how much does he retain from when he was here with us practicing back in camp. He's another one that we'll see how the week goes.

“If we feel like he can help us on defense, then there is a possibility of making a move. We've got to see him here in the next couple of days and then see how he feels coming out of full days' work.”