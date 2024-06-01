Parks and Rec holds first annual Fox Pond Spring Pickleball Tournament

HENDERSON — On Wednesday, the first annual Fox Pond Spring Pickleball Tournament Women’s Double was held at Fox Pond Park on Vicksboro road.

The women’s bracket featured two teams: Sandy Ross and Liz Matthews versus Ann Hoyle and Deborah Daniel, with the former coming out on top.

Seven teams faced off in the co-ed bracket with Gus Gillespie and Ross coming in first, Mark Bradley and Dianne Rose coming in second, and Beth Clement and Paul Spain claiming the third-place spot.

Gillespie and Jack Reetz won the men’s tournament, with Paul Spain and Christopher Spain finishing as the runner-ups and Peyton Field and Larry Kempler (pictured) coming in third.