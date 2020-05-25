Will Parks happy to get Malcolm Jenkins’ advice about his old position

Will Parks and Malcolm Jenkins have never been teammates, but it sort of felt that way last week.

Parks and Jenkins met up with Rodney McLeod and all three safeties worked out together in Philly on Thursday.

And Jenkins gave plenty of tips to Parks, one of the guys who will try to replace him with the Eagles in 2020.

[Jenkins] showed up to the workout that we had yesterday and it was just awesome, man," Parks said to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark on Friday. "Him being at that position, being able to teach me so many different things in a span of two hours, as far as what he gained from it, what learned from it, how he thinks I can excel in it. He told me so much yesterday.

This offseason, the Eagles let Jenkins walk as a free agent and he went back to the New Orleans Saints after six years in Philly. As a part of what seems like a multilayered plan to replace Jenkins, the Eagles signed Philly-native Will Parks to a one-year deal.

Parks said he and Jenkins had worked out before but this time was obviously different.

Remember, there's a good chance Parks could be lining up this season next to McLeod in Jenkins' old spot. And the Saints even play the Eagles this season.

But Jenkins was happy to give Parks advice last week.

Parks was asked what that says about Jenkins:

"It speaks to … it's simple, he's a man," Parks said. "It's not bigger than him. He loves this city, you know what I mean? This city has loved him ever since he got here. Him being able to just say, ‘hey, man, this is what I think, this is what I know you can do,' just to show me different things, it speaks to him as a man.

"He's a great man, a great character guy, obviously with the community things he's been involved in out here in the city. Hopefully, we can continue to carry that torch and take over where he left off and obviously create a new legacy as well. It's exciting. He's a great guy."

While Jenkins will be lining up for the Saints in 2020, it's a little unclear who will be lining up next to his former safety mate, McLeod, in Philly. The Eagles have a few options, including Jalen Mills, rookie K'Von Wallace and, of course, Parks.

But there's some obvious uncertainty there. Both Mills and Parks are on one-year deals. Mills is making the switch from corner, Parks is learning a new defense and Wallace is a fourth-round pick.

When we get to training camp, this will definitely be a battle to watch. Getting two hours of advice from a guy who held down that position for six seasons certainly won't hurt Parks.

