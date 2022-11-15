Parks Frazier got a big promotion last week after the Colts hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach and his first game in his new role went pretty well.

Frazier went from being the pass game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach to calling the team’s offensive plays in the wake of Frank Reich’s firing. Frazier pressed enough of the right buttons in his debut for the Colts to get a 25-20 win in Las Vegas.

“Everything just felt natural to me,” Frazier said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Frazier said that he adjusted 10 percent of the offense when Saturday told him that Matt Ryan would be starting rather than Sam Ehlinger. He said Ryan told him to call his game and “we’re gonna make you right.” Ryan helped do that with an improbable 39-yard run to set up his game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell.

The Eagles are up next for the Colts and that means Frazier will have to tangle with two coaches he used to work with. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon were both on the Colts staff for Frazier’s first three seasons with the club.

Parks Frazier: Everything felt natural calling offensive plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk