Parking, closed roads and more: What to know about Gamecocks WBB parade in Columbia

The route is set for Sunday’s parade down Columbia’s Main Street in honor of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team winning yet another NCAA championship.

The Gamecocks defeated Iowa 87-75 for the national championship April 7.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, but you may want to get a spot early. In 2022, thousands of people lined Main Street to celebrate the Gamecocks’ victory.

The route and what roads will be closed

This year, like years prior, the parade will start around the intersection of Main and Laurel streets near City Hall, run south down Main Street and end with a celebration at the South Carolina State House.

The following roads will be closed beginning at noon Sunday:

▪ 1100 and 1200 blocks of Calhoun Street, 1100 and 1200 blocks of Richland Street, 1100 and 1200 blocks of Laurel Street, 1800 and 1900 blocks of Main Street, 1100 through 1300 blocks of Gervais Street.

At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, these additional roads will close:

▪ 1000 and 1100 blocks of Sumter Street, 1300 and 1400 blocks of Senate Street, 1000 and 1100 blocks of Marion Street.

And at 1:30 p.m., the 1200 through 1700 blocks of Main Street will also be closed to traffic.

The roads will be reopened following the parade and cleanup Sunday, according to the city of Columbia.

A map of the April 14, 2024 parade to celebrate USC’s women’s basketball NCAA Championship win.

Parking

Parking may be tricky downtown, and several go-to blocks for street parking won’t be open during and before the parade.

The following blocks will NOT allow any parking after 12 a.m. Sunday:

1200, 1300, 1400, 1500, 1600, 1700, 1800, 1900 Main

1100 and 1200 Richland

1100 and 1200 Laurel

1100, 1200 Gervais

1100 Assembly

1000, 1100 Sumter

1200 Pendleton

1300 and 1400 blocks of Senate

The city will begin putting “no parking” bags on parking meters at those locations at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Americans with Disabilities Act parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the 1420 Assembly St. surface parking lot.

Parking at these garages will be free just before and after the parade:

▪ 1100 Lady St., 1100 Washington St., 1227 Taylor St., 1101 Taylor St., 820 Washington St., and 1007 Park St.

Restrooms

Several city properties will be open before, during and after the parade to provide public restrooms.

There will be porta-johns between noon and 5 p.m. at the corner of Richland and Main streets and at the corner of Gervais and Main streets.

The city government office building at 1136 Washington St. will also be open from noon to 5 p.m.