As the 2023 NFL Combine begins, we take a look at some of the key Penn State players that will be potential early-round prospects drafted this spring. We have seen Joey Porter Jr. the most featured in first-round mock drafts out of any Nittany Lions draft prospect.

Who is next after him?

There are two players that come to mind. The first one is safety Ji'Ayir Brown. The second one is wide receiver Parker Washington.

Washington brings plenty of talent and versatility to the table.

Washington first emerged in the 2022 Outback Bowl against Arkansas. Despite going down with a season-ending injury in his final season with Penn State, he still sits in a fairly solid position to be a potential Day 2 draft pick.

There are several teams in the NFL that could use a player like Washington.

Let’s take a look at how Parker Washington fits with every team in the AFC South.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans recently cut Robert Woods to save cap space. So, we might see them address this need earlier in the draft. Outside of Treylon Burks, the Titans don’t really have a lot of reliable wide receivers. So, drafting a guy like Washington would not only bring in more talent to their receiver room, but Washington would likely get to compete for that second wide receiver spot behind Burks. The Titans need a lot of help on their offense. Dare I say they should trade Derrick Henry to bring in more draft capital? Drafting a player like Washington would help them offensively and he would fit in very well on their team.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are another team that needs help, starting with who their next quarterback will be. Will it be Bryce Young? Will Levis? CJ Stroud? Anthony Richardson? On top of that, the Colts also need more depth in their wide receiver room. They do have Michael Pittman Jr. and they did draft Cincinnati’s Alec Pearce in the second round of the 2022 draft. However, they don’t really have anyone outside of those two pass-catchers. Parker Washington would be a nice player for the Colts to plug in as a slot wide receiver. On top of that, he also brings versatility to the table with his return ability.

Houston Texans

The Texans are another team that needs probably the most work out of every team in the AFC South. They will get John Metchie III back next season, along with Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. However, like the Colts, the Texans are also looking for their new quarterback to start building for their future. On top of that, the Texans do need to keep building young in their wide receiver room. Bringing in a player like Parker Washington would be a smart move for the Texans. Washington has displayed his ability to be a return man as well. Plus, outside of Cooks, the Texans haven’t really had a guy step up to be their number two receiver option. That is where Washington can potentially come in and compete for that spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have an interesting wide receiver room. They will get Calvin Ridley next season after acquitting him from the Falcons at the trade deadline. They also still have Christian Kirk under contract still for a few years. They do also still have Zay Jones, but he does have a potential opt-out in 2024. The Jaguars also did sign Marvin Jones to a two-deal. Meaning, he will become a free agent after next season. If the Jaguars decide to either move on from Zay Jones or Marvin Jones after next season, Parker Washington would be a solid replacement and a future move for the Jaguars.

