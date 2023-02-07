How Parker Washington fits with every team in the AFC North

With the 2023 NFL Draft just a few short months away, Penn State has a few notable players to keep an eye on. The player headlining their 2023 draft class is cornerback Joey Porter Jr. We spent the past several weeks breaking down how he fits with every NFL team.

Another talented player on the offensive side is wide receiver Parker Washington.

We first saw the emergence of Washington in the 2022 Outback Bowl against Arkansas, after Jahan Dotson opted out to prep for the draft.

Washington entered the 2022 season as the premiere pass-catcher on Penn State’s offense. Washington has himself an impressive season before going down with a season-ending injury. There are plenty of teams around the NFL that could use a player like Washington.

Let’s break down how he fits with every team around the league, starting with the AFC North division.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers drafted George Pickens in the third round of the 2022 draft, and he had quite an impressive rookie campaign in Pittsburgh. With Diontae Johnson not being up for a new contract until 2025, the Steelers look to build more depth in their wide receiver room. So, why not get a player like Parker Washington, who not only has the speed but he also has reliable hands for the Steelers’ offense. Plus, with Pickens and Johnson being in front of him, there wouldn’t really be a ton of pressure for Washington to be a top target in Pittsburgh. It’s also worth noting that Johnson does have a potential out in 2023, although the likelihood of that happening, as of right now, does seem unlikely, especially with a $16 million cap hit. Washington would be a solid fit for a team like the Steelers, who are not only looking to build receiver depth but give Kenny Pickett more reliable weapons to throw to.

Cincinnati Bengals

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have a talented wide receiver room. But some of them are coming up on new contracts, like Tyler Boyd. There are also reports from that Tee Higgins is asking for an ‘outrageous’ amount of money and could address their wide receiver position in the draft. If that’s the case, Parker Washington makes a ton of sense for the Bengals, especially as a true slot wide receiver. Plus, if the Bengals so actually trade Higgins, that could mean an extension for Boyd is possible. If that is also the case, Washington in the slot on the Bengals would make total sense for Cincinnati. Oh yeah, and who wouldn’t want to catch passes from Joe Burrow?!

Story continues

Baltimore Ravens

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens badly need a wide receiver. Devin Duvernay had a productive season in Baltimore, especially with the injuries of Rashod Bateman. Bateman has struggled to stay healthy since being drafted by the Ravens in 2021. He showed flashes this season before he went down, but with Bateman struggling to stay on the field, that might make the Ravens address their wide receiver position in the draft. That is where Parker Washington comes in.

As mentioned, Washington fits the mold to be a slot wide receiver in the NFL. On top of that, Washington would also bring more speed into their receiver room in Baltimore — with players like Duvernay and James Proche. Washington is a versatile athlete that has also shown flashes as a return man. The Ravens brought in Sammy Watkins for a second stint after he was cut by the Packers during the season. But he will likely become a free agent this offseason, leaving them with a wide receiver room that isn’t really jaw-dropping. Bringing in Washington would not only improve their depth, but it would also give the Ravens more reliable weapons, no matter who their quarterback is — if Lamar Jackson is extended or not.

Cleveland Browns

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Parker Washington would make plenty of sense here. The Browns did trade for Amari Cooper, but Donovan Peoples-Jones will be up for a new contract in 2024. The Browns also drafted more speed for their receiver room, selecting Purdue’s David Bell. However, if the Browns do decide to move off of Peoples-Jones after next season, pairing Washington with Cooper would be an intriguing duo in a division that continues to get stronger. Also, after being suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season, Deshaun Watson came in and struggled for the second half. So, bringing in a player like Washington would give Watson more reliable pass-catchers to throw to.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire