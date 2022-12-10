Parker Washington declares for 2023 NFL draft

As most may have come to expect, Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington has made his decision on his NFL future. On Friday, Washington announced he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

“Thank you to my family and coaches for the discussions, for helping me weigh the pros and cons, for helping me choose the next path in my journey,” Washington said in his statements shared on his Twitter account on Friday afternoon.” “With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”

Washington suffered a season-ending injury late in the year, turning the focus on his football future beyond the 2022 season. Washington will leave Penn State with 1,920 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Washington got off to a slow start in 2022 but came on strong as the season continued on for 611 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Washington is viewed as a possible second or third-round draft selection by a number of scouting outlets, and he will follow Jahan Dotson to the NFL a year after Dotson was a first-round draft pick.

Penn State was already expected to play the Rose Bowl without its leading receiver due to his injury status. Penn State will face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire