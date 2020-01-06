Parker Ehinger’s long road back to playing time with the Ravens

Parker Ehinger stood at his locker and gave a slight grin ahead when asked what the previous three hours had meant to him.

He'd just finished the Ravens' regular season finale, where he played snaps at guard and tackle for his first significant playing time in two years. He spoke with meaning as a smile emerged from his orange beard when he recalled his last start on Jan. 31, 2017.

Since that day, he's been in five different organizations, tried every position along the offensive line and has seen more games on the sideline than he has on the field. But in the season finale, his long journey reached a major milestone when he started at right guard in place of Marshal Yanda.

"I felt good about it, felt good to get back out there," Ehinger said after the Ravens victory. "It's been a long time coming, it's been a long road. Since I've been in this league, it's had its ups and downs."

That Sunday was one of the biggest ups of Ehinger's NFL career, one that has been filled with a bevy of downs.

Ehinger was signed to the Ravens' practice squad in mid-September and stayed there until Nov. 30, when he was promoted to the active roster. It was only the latest move in a flurry of transactions for the 27-year-old offensive lineman.

Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2016, Ehinger started four games at guard before a significant right knee injury ended his rookie year earlier and placed him on injured reserve.

After his rehab, which took over a year, he played one game in the 2017 season - the season finale - against the Broncos. From there, he entered the 2018 season with plans of being a key contributor.

Then he tore his lateral medial meniscus in training camp, an injury he tried to play through, before being traded to the Cowboys at the end of training camp. It was the same knee in which he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus a year prior.

In Dallas, the injury came to a head and he was placed on injured reserve a week after the trade. He was released by the Cowboys in April 2019, only to be signed and released by the Jaguars a month later. He went to Arizona for training camp and was released on Aug. 31.

"I was playing very well my rookie year, I was comfortable, loved the offensive line coach, loved Andy Reid," Ehinger said. "It was a great fit for me there. It kind of messes with your psyche a little bit, kind of throws you for a loop."

So Ehinger went home to Rockford, MI and worked out, like he did every offseason. At that point, he'd been in the league for three seasons and been placed on injured reserve twice.

His knee, he says, was healed. It was the mental aspect of fighting for a tryout and fighting to trust his knee once again.

"It's very tough, it's one of those things where you have to keep yourself motivated," Ehinger said. "I always go back to Michigan and I'm pretty much working out every day. Nothing really changed too much, it's more mental at that point. You're trying to keep yourself up, telling yourself that phone call is going to come."

His phone rang in early September, while he was at a friend's wedding when his agent told him the Ravens were going to bring him in as a member of the practice squad, as long as he passed a physical.

"Best of both worlds there," Ehinger said with a smile.

Ehinger traveled to Baltimore, his fourth organization of 2019, and settled into the lifestyle every practice squad player is familiar with: He stayed in a hotel for a few weeks, unsure of his place in the organization and how long he'd be a Maryland resident. He eventually found an apartment with a six-month lease.

"I wanted to get my dog out here eventually, so I'm like, ‘Let's try and find a six-month lease, then go from there,'" Ehinger said. "It's kind of been working out. I keep the stuff minimal just in case something were to happen. Worst case scenario, I'm ready to go."

Ehinger is now with his Golden Retriever, Oakley, in their home near the Ravens practice facility in Owings Mills.

"Pretty much breaking leases left and right," Ehinger joked of his 2019 moving schedule. "That's something you kind of have to get used to, you have to get leases at places that are kind of understanding of that. I can be packing up and moving really quickly."

On the field, Ehinger played 11 offensive snaps against the Jets in Week 15 before his start in Week 17.

"Parker Ehinger, he has played, but not here, and this guy was knocking people off the ball," coach John Harbaugh said a day after Ehinger's start.

Ehinger played tackle and guard that game, just as he'd done in his previous stops throughout college and the pros. His versatility is a reason why he's stuck around in Baltimore. Offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, who is related to Ehinger's high school baseball coach, has even tried Ehinger at center.

While Ehinger's story has reached one of its high points in Week 17, question marks are still in the future. The Ravens are set at both tackle spots for years to come, have a second-year left guard and Hall of Fame talent at right guard. Starting spots are limited, and for an offensive line that's been remarkably healthy, Ehinger's role as a backup is clearly defined.

When the offseason comes, there's a chance Ehinger packs up his things as he and Oakley head off to another city for another chance in the NFL.

But even though Ehinger's chances have been limited through his career, that's all he's looking for.

"I'm the type of person where I don't plan or look too far ahead," Ehinger said. "I kind of roll with the punches and that's kind of how I've always been. It's tough for me when you start looking that far ahead. I take things as they come. When the time comes, wherever it takes me next or wherever I am, I'll be ready to approach it when I'm there."

