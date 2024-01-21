Parker Brailsford picks Alabama football, Kalen DeBoer via transfer portal

Alabama football and Kalen DeBoer are set to add yet another former Washington player from the transfer portal.

Parker Brailsford, a versatile interior offensive lineman, will be joining DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. Brailsford announced his decision to On3 on Saturday.

Brailsford is fresh off his sophomore season at Washington, having started two games at guard and every other game at center. He was part of the group that won the Joe Moore award in 2023, given to the nation's top offensive line. Brailsford's efforts also earned him a spot on the All-Pac-12 second team as well as recognition on the freshman All-America team for five different media outlets.

The Mesa, Arizona, native didn't see any playing time during his first season at Washington in 2022. Coming out of high school, Brailsford was a three-star offensive lineman as a recruit, ranked as the No. 23 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Washington listed him at 6-foot-2, 275-pounds.

Alabama is expected to hire his former offensive line coach Scott Huff for the same role at UA, per ESPN.

Brailsford figures to have a good shot to be Alabama's next center. Seth McLaughlin, the starter at center throughout the 2023 season, transferred to Ohio State before Nick Saban retired.

Brailsford becomes the second former Washington player to transfer to the Crimson Tide since DeBoer left; quarterback Austin Mack was the first.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Time to panic about Alabama football roster? Here's another idea

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Parker Brailsford: Alabama football lands center via transfer portal