Parker Allen's progression at QB key to Iowa Park rebounding in 2023

Even the best high school teams eventually have a rebuilding year. The challenge for coaches is to keep the rebuilding phase to only one season.

Last season was Iowa Park’s rebuilding year, which has resulted in the return of nine starters on offense and seven starters on defense and raised expectations in 2023.

While last year was considered a ‘rebuilding’ year for the Hawks, head coach Michael Swenson still had his team in position to share the District 3-3A Division I title last year before Jim Ned pulled away late in the season's final game.

Swenson believes the experience gained last year and holding sport-specific skill instruction with his team during the summer has Iowa Park ready to challenge for the district crown in 2023.

“The UIL has allowed schools to hold sessions with our skill players during the summer, and we decided to utilize that time this year. We had most of our offensive schemes in place before we started camp, and it’s made a night and day difference from where we were a year ago.”

The player who gained the most during the summer skill sessions is quarterback Parker Allen.

“Parker is the one benefitting the most, and you can see the calm over him right now,” Swenson said. “His comfort level is obvious, and he doesn’t have to think about his reads or progressions because he already knows them.”

Allen reminds Swenson of another recent Iowa Park standout, Cirby Coheley, who is playing linebacker at Abilene Christian University.

“The obvious comparison is his versatility. Parker can do numerous things for us, and Cirby was the same way. Cirby didn’t play quarterback until his senior year, and he played both ways as a senior. We envision the same thing for Parker this year,” Swenson said. “Parker’s best position, in my opinion, is at linebacker, and that’s where I felt we needed him the most last year. He’s one of our better athletes, and he’s adjusted to the speed of the game.”

The play of Allen on both sides of the ball will be essential in the Hawks quest for their first district title since 2019.

“There’s going to be more parity this year. Jim Ned lost a couple of pieces, but they’re still Jim Ned. They just know how to win. Clyde was doing good things last year until their quarterback got hurt, and he’s back and healthy,” Swenson said. “The turnaround at Vernon in Coach (Kevin) Sherrill’s three short seasons is remarkable. They have a lot of skill kids, which was evident at the state track meet. There will be good football games every Friday night in this district.”

OFFENSE

One of the strengths of Iowa Park this year is its offensive line. The Hawks have a mix of experience and youth along the line, led by three-year starter Talon Ledesma, who will play center. Cason Green is moving to left guard, and junior Kayden Early returns after starting for the Hawks last season.

Swenson said sophomore Andrew McClain has been impressive and will likely earn a starting position on the line. Defensive standout AJ Smith will rotate on the line this year, and Gavin Treadway is a converted offensive lineman who will play tight end.

Iowa Park boasts depth at skill positions this year, and the coaching staff is developing ways to get everyone involved.

“We have a lot of depth at our skill positions this year, and we need to make sure those guys are getting touches because they all bring something different to the table,” Swenson said.

DEFENSE

The Hawks returning leader in interceptions and receiving is Rody Williams, and the senior is responsible for coverage calls from his safety position.

“Rody is one of the leaders of our team. He loves football and gets after it every single day. He’s always in the right place at the right time, and he’s very talented once he gets there,” Swenson said. “We put a lot on his plate on defense. He’s responsible for examining the offense’s formation and getting us in the right coverage.”

Assisting Williams is senior linebacker, Barrett Brown.

“He’s another guy with a nose for the football,” Swenson said. “He’s physical and doesn’t miss many tackles. Barrett is the vocal leader of the defense.”

Nearly the entire town hopes Bryson McKnight shines for the Hawks this year. The three-year starter saw his last two seasons ended by an injury in Week 3 in 2021 and a significant leg injury in Iowa Park’s opening game against Holliday last season. His teammates selected McKnight to wear the honorary No. 10 for the Hawks this year.

Iowa Park Hawks

Head Coach: Michael Swenson (third year)

Last year’s record: 4-7

Returning starters: 9 offense, 7 defense

Base offense/defense: Spread/Multiple

Last playoff appearance: 2022 (Lost to Brock in bi-district)

Last district title: 2019

Aug. 25 vs. Holliday 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Benbrook 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Burkburnett (H) 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Graham 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at WFHS 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Breckenridge* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Bowie* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Vernon* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Clyde* 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Jim Ned* 7 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: TE/LB Barrett Brown (Sr.) – The Hawks’ leading tackler last season will lead a defense that should be more improved with seven returning starters.

GAME TO WATCH: Oct. 20 at Vernon – Jim Ned is the prohibitive district favorite, but the Hawks know this is an important matchup if they’re going to nab a higher seed.

