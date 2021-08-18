PARKE HERITAGE FB PREVIEW: Wolves' foes must deal with star power

Aug. 18—If Linton's preseason high school football outlook is a discussion about the modifiers used to describe how good the Miners are, the success of the Parke Heritage season might come down to punctuation.

Because while coach Brian Moore might look at his squad and see some question marks, opponents of the Wolves will probably be more concerned with the team's exclamation points.

"We're just trying to get better," Moore said recently. "We've got some skill kids, but we're not very good yet. We'll get there. It's a process."

By now, the other coaches in the Wabash River Conference know what the Wolves are planning to do: they'll run hurry-up offense, throw the ball all over the field and try to outscore their opponent.

Knowing that and stopping that are two very different things, however. Remember, the Wolves have some "skill kids."

Senior wide receiver Noble Johnson (6-foot-2, 175), for example, is one of the best at his position in the country according to the numbers. Last season he caught passes for 1,213 yards, and that was in just eight games. His yards-per-game average of 151.6 was, according to Max Preps, the third-best mark in the nation.

For the second straight season, he'll be getting the ball from his younger brother. Junior Christian Johnson (6-0, 185) passed for more than 2,800 yards last season and rushed for more than 400. Remember, that's in eight games — more than 400 yards per game. Senior Anthony Wood (5-9, 155) had more than 100 yard receiving per game himself.

"We have five starters back on each side," Moore said, the other two offensive starters being another set of brothers with similar pronunciations: senior left tackle Gavin Johnston (5-10, 210) and junior left guard Colby Johnston (5-10, 170).

Wood and Noble Johnson are two of the defensive starters returning too, and Christian Johnson plays defense when needed. The other returnees are senior linebacker Mikey Tidwell (5-10, 195) and junior defensive lineman C.D. Engle (5-11, 270).

Story continues

The Wolves are 20-4 the last two seasons — last year's 6-2 record came amid some COVID cancellations — but the scores of those losses have been 42-36 and 42-40 in 2019 (both to North Vermillion) and 51-44 and 43-40 last fall (South Vermillion and South Putnam, respectively).

"Our No. 1 goal [this season] is to run the ball better," Moore said (Christian Johnson was leading rusher last year). "Running and stopping the run have been our nemeses."

Parke Heritage has upgraded its two nonconference games this fall. The Wolves will play traditional Class A powerhouse Adams Central at a neutral site (Pendleton Heights) in the third week of the season and travel to Western Indiana Conference foe Greencastle two weeks after that. Friday night's opener against Seeger could provide a test too.

"It's going to be tough," Moore said about the schedule upgrade, "but that's what we need."

Parke Heritage schedule

Aug. 20=Seeger*=7 p.m.

Aug. 27=At Covington*=7 p.m.

Sept. 4=vs. Adams Central at Pendleton Heights=7 p.m.

Sept. 10=Attica*=7 p.m.

Sept. 17=At Greencastle=7 p.m.

Sept. 24=At South Vermillion*=7 p.m.

Oct. 1=At North Vermillion*=7 p.m.

Oct. 8=Riverton Parke*=7 p.m.

Oct. 15=Fountain Central*=7 p.m.

* — denotes Wabash River Conference game