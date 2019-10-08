Park cautious of improvements shown by Malaysia





BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of their matchday three Group G World Cup Asian qualification encounter this Thursday, Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has spoken of the improvements made by Malaysia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The last time the two sides met was in the 2018 AFF Championship final last December, where Vietnam edged Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate.

But the South Korean trainer thinks that this time around, Malaysia are not quite the same side.

“My assistant Lee Young Jin watched their match against the UAE last month and I myself watched a clip of that match.

“I saw some changes in the team and recognised their front line is really sharp, much more than in the AFF Cup,” said Park recently to Vietnam media, as quoted by the Asian Football Confederation website.

The match will be played at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, with Malaysia now in third place with three points after two matches, and Vietnam in fourth with one point after one match.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!