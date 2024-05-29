Park Avenue Sports Center to offer good grades program

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The owners of Park Avenue Sports Center have announced a good grades incentive program for students to partake in this summer.

From now until the end of July, all students with good grades are invited to play the 18-hole championship mini golf course at the sports center and receive a discount on their game.

All students have to do to receive the discount is bring their report card to the Clubhouse attendant before beginning their game to have $1 taken off for every “A” on their card.

Golf rates are $8 for kids ages 4 to 12 and $10 for adults.

For more about the Park Avenue Sports Center and the activities that it offers, you can visit its website.

