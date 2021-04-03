Parity among winners affects playoff race, bolsters need for calculated risks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Smith
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With seven winners through the first seven Cup Series races, the unexpected parity is affecting those on the playoff fringes. The need for wins, and the automatic playoff berths that come with them, is forcing riskier-than-usual pit strategy and more calculated approaches toward unlikely success.

Mike Wheeler’s decision to keep Bubba Wallace out on 7-lap-old tires for Phoenix’s Lap 269 restart was a polarizing call that ultimately proved bad — Wallace rapidly fell down the running order after initially losing three spots within the first two laps. After the race, Wheeler’s Twitter mentions exploded, so much so, he felt the need to explain himself:

There was a sound underlying logic to Wheeler’s actions. Despite Wallace building track position — he earned a single-race pass differential 5.57 positions better than his statistical expectation — he still lacked the speed necessary for securing front-running spots. His Toyota Camry ranked as the 19th fastest in median lap time, meaning a pit call exactly like this one was the most realistic pathway to clean air, an ingredient that allowed the likes of Joey Logano to build a 4.5-second lead before hitting heavy lapped traffic that day.

The plan clearly didn’t work, but it was reflective of the kind of all-or-nothing decision-making we should expect from teams on the periphery of the top 16.

A consistent path towards the playoffs might no longer hack it

In 2019, Ryan Newman and crew chief Scott Graves produced the blueprint for relative lightweights in terms of speed — Newman’s car ranked as the 22nd fastest during the regular season — to make the playoffs in a consistent, traditional fashion.

Newman crashed just three times during the first 26 races, while Graves gamed green-flag pit cycles toward the end of stages to secure 41 additional positions on the racetrack and 11 points. Those extra points came in handy: Newman edged Daniel Suárez by four points for the final playoff spot.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Newman’s Roush Fenway Racing stablemate at the time, took notice of the consistency, constructing this season’s focus with JTG Daugherty Racing around what worked two years ago.

“We really focused on just being more consistent week in and week out,” said Stenhouse, who finished second in last Monday’s race in Bristol. “That’s starting with me, the things I do behind the wheel, the things I do off the racetrack, preparing going into the weekend, just getting that mindset going into each race that it’s one race at a time.”

Stenhouse’s approach is paying dividends. He accumulated the 11th-most points across the last five races, and currently ranks 14th in the standings, above the playoff cutoff with the 20th-fastest car. But his is a plan diminished in impact with every new race winner.

Michael McDowell’s Daytona 500 win compressed the number of available playoffs spots after Day 1 of the regular season. Wins by Christopher Bell and William Byron compounded the issue shortly thereafter. It’s not surprising to see cars from Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports qualify for the playoffs, but these particular teams were unexpected winners, originally thought to be in a point-padding battle for the final few playoff slots.

While the usual championship contenders aren’t sweating the pressure — the likes of Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick are each winless but still have 19 realistic chances at victory before the end of the regular season — those unlikely to win have been forced to pivot.

“For me, the playoffs is still the goal,” said Erik Jones, ranked 22nd in points with the 26th-fastest car. “Obviously, it’s getting tougher by the weekend. We’ve had seven different winners now in seven races, so we’re working our way pretty quickly to that 16-winner mark, which would be tough to make the playoffs, obviously, without a win at that point.

“You’ll have to have one.”

How will shock wins originate?

For the most part, unique winners tend to emerge from three specific scenarios.

The first opportunity is a late pit call, either to stay out or take just two tires. Similar to how Austin Dillon snuck in a victory against the lead pack last summer in Texas, tracks with little lap-time degradation on worn tires are ripe for these situations.

Goodyear nipped this particular call in the bud with the introduction of a universal tire combination for the majority of 1.5-mile tracks that saw falloff eclipse 1.2 seconds as recently as the Las Vegas race. But the scenario may present itself elsewhere, as early as Martinsville, where the falloff on worn tires was a half-second in most cases last fall.

The second opportunity manifests when hitting on a caution flag after a long-pitting attempt for that precise outcome.

Whereas the short-pitting tactic is a deliberate call for incremental gains, the long-pit is a shot in the dark for a bounty of spots. This year, we’ve seen exaggerated long-pit attempts from crew chiefs Travis Mack (on behalf of Suárez), Ryan Sparks (for Corey LaJoie) and Seth Barbour (for Anthony Alfredo), but given the teams, they were understandable, albeit long-shot gambles.

Teams with consistent mid-pack speed, like those of Wallace, Stenhouse and Jones, could view this as a best practice, especially in races where they lack track position.

The third and final opportunity is the least cost-effective of the trio: Go all in, for just one race.

Hindsight will tell us whether this has already happened with Byron’s flag-to-flag whipping of the field in Homestead despite statistical signs suggesting it wasn’t an aberration. But it stands to reason that a deliberate focus on one event in hopes of scoring an outlier result could work.

That’s what Richard Petty Motorsports attempted with Wallace in 2019, pouring resources into the team’s Indianapolis car in a fashion unsustainable for the small team for all other races. Their Chevrolet ranked as the 13th-fastest car in the race; Wallace finished third.

The shift away from large facilities and toward shorter tracks and road courses makes additional research and development on the 2-mile tracks a poor use of resources for those with realistic championship aspirations. This conceivably clears room for teams with mid-pack speed to upgrade their engine packages for a single race or allocate their limited hours of wind tunnel time in pursuit of one win at either Pocono or Michigan while faster teams are occupied with loftier goals.

Even though playoff qualification is only realistic to a select few, it’s equally lucrative. With seven spots already settled, teams on the fringes might soon eschew holistic consistency for a win-or-bust mentality.

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Joey Gase’s bond with his mother remains strong 10 years... Driven by women, upstart agency’s social strategies helping build racing... Analysis: Chase Elliott among 3 drivers bound for improved results

Parity among winners affects playoff race, bolsters need for calculated risks originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • What to Watch: Looking ahead and looking back

    With the NASCAR Cup Series taking a week off, here’s a look back on the first seven races of the season and a look ahead to the next five races starting with Martinsville Speedway. Next race for the NASCAR Cup Series Where: Martinsville Speedway, a .526-mile oval in Martinsville, Virginia When: Sat., April 10 […]

  • NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour At Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

    NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Race 10/14 Race NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Date Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 Track Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Layout Third-mile oval Location Scarborough, Maine Start time 7:30 p.m. ET Laps 200 Miles 66.6 Tickets TBD TV channel NBCSN (Delayed: Sunday, Aug. 29, 4:30 p.m. ET) Live […]

  • Whelen 100 At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

    NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Race 7/14 Race Whelen 100 Date Saturday, July 17, 2021 Track New Hampshire Motor Speedway Layout 1.058-mile oval Location Loudon, New Hampshire Start time 12:45 p.m. ET Laps 100 Miles 105.8 Tickets NHMS.com TV channel NBCSN (Delayed: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m. ET) Live stream TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold […]

  • Extreme E: How Fox Sports, Discovery & The BBC Will Televise The Most Extreme Motorsport Ever Created

    EXCLUSIVE: On Saturday, the frequencies of Fox Sports, Discovery, the BBC, ITV, and many other broadcasters will be tuned to the Empty Quarter in the Saudi Arabian desert. It’s a landscape that could be mistaken for Tatooine in the Star Wars universe, but come the weekend, it will be home to the most extreme motorsport […]

  • Without Gordon Hayward, Hornets head to Boston

    The Boston Celtics continue a seven-game homestand Sunday when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets for the first of three matchups between the teams in April. On Friday, Boston rebounded from back-to-back losses to Dallas and New Orleans to open the homestand with a 118-102 win over struggling Houston. Fournier, acquired in a trade from Orlando for draft picks, finished scoreless and with six points in his first two outings with Boston.

  • Pieces falling into place for Heat ahead of matchup vs. Cavs

    The Miami Heat is starting to put all the pieces in place. The Heat got their first glimpse of Victor Oladipo on the court Thursday during a 116-109 home victory over the Golden State Warriors. Miami expects to have another key component to its potential winning formula on Saturday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Bears GM confirms what fans feared most: Andy Dalton is team's starting QB

    The Bears liked what they saw in Andy Dalton.

  • Marchand carries Bruins' big 2nd and past Penguins, 7-5

    Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston’s five-goal second period, and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon. Patrice Bergeron moved into the fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list. David Pastrnak scored twice, David Krejci and Bergeron each had a goal for Boston.

  • Cris Cyborg headlines Bellator 259 in rematch with Leslie Smith

    One of the most dominant female fighters in MMA history will return this spring in a rematch.

  • Baylor's Kim Mulkey has wild March Madness take: 'Forget the COVID tests' at Final Four

    Mulkey offered up the novel opinion after Baylor lost to UConn in the Elite Eight.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Yahoo DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks

    Matches between Liverpool and Arsenal can have some fireworks, and RotoWire's Chris Owen is lining up Trent Alexander-Arnold on Saturday's three-game EPL slate on Yahoo because of his attacking contributions.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Missing Stephen Curry, Warriors lose most lopsided game of NBA season

    The Warriors lost to the Raptors by 53 points. It somehow could have been worse.

  • Raptors rout Warriors 130-77 for 2nd win in last 15 games

    Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in three quarters on his 27th birthday, and the Toronto Raptors routed the Golden State Warriors 130-77 Friday night, with the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season. Toronto shot 53.4% in the game and won for just the second time in 15 games. “Losing is not fun, and anything that lifts us out of that is good,” said Siakam, who also had seven rebounds and five assists.

  • Horse racing: Four times champion jump jockey Johnson retires

    Four-times British champion jump jockey Richard Johnson announced his retirement on Saturday at the age of 43. The Englishman holds the record for most appearances in the Grand National without winning (19), and is second in the all-time list of National Hunt Racing winners behind Tony 'AP' McCoy. "That's it for me," he told in a surprise announcement after finishing third on Brother Tedd at Newton Abbott.

  • How Gonzaga built itself into men's college basketball’s best program

    Amid unprecedented success — on the court and in recruiting — Gonzaga has made a loud argument that Mark Few’s program has emerged as the most dominant in all of college basketball.

  • 2022 NBA free agent rankings: Top players available next year

    The 2022 NBA free-agent class should be loaded and, barring a 2021-esque, extension-filled snoozefest, the drama should be high.

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks outlast Spurs in 2OT

    Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday. Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.