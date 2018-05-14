Parish: Stevens 'a solid coach' but he gets 'a little too much praise'

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish, in a SiriusXM Radio interview, said while Brad Stevens is "a solid coach" he thinks "he's getting a little too much praise."

"I think he's getting a little too much praise, but I like what he's doing," said Parish, a three-time NBA champion as the Celtics center in the '80s. "They're giving him all the love like he's won three or four championships. Come on now, win something first."

Brad Stevens has the injured #Celtics with a 1-0 in the ECF, but is he getting too much credit? Celtics HOFer Robert Parish says yes. pic.twitter.com/l72wIiixGy — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 14, 2018

"Granted, don't get me wrong, he's a solid coach. I give him that. But with the love he's getting from the media, you'd think the Celtics have won two or three championships. You would think."

Stevens has drawn plenty of praise for taking a depleted Celtics team - without injured stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving - on a playoff run that has them up 1-0 on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In his fifth season as Celtics coach, Stevens has improved his regular-season win total each year and led the C's to the Eastern Conference finals the past two seasons.

