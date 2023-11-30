Paris vehicle traffic to be heavily restricted during 2024 Olympic Games

Traffic will be restricted throughout Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games, and several parts of the city, around competition venues, will be closed completely to vehicles for security and logistic reasons.

Only ticket holders will be allowed access to competition venues, which will have protection perimeters set up around them, including traffic restrictions, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez announced Wednesday, revealing planned closures and traffic configurations for the Games.

A lot of western and central Paris, where most events will take place, will be closed to traffic or sharply restricted, with vehicles needing to preregister in order to access some areas.

Zones completely closed to traffic will include the Place de la Concorde, in central Paris, where the 3x3 basketball competitions will take place, as well as skateboarding and breakdancing.

It will be closed to traffic starting 1 June, and will “gradually open” as of 7 September.

Other restricted areas will be the Trocadéro, the Eiffel Tower and the Champ-de-Mars at its base.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed to circulate freely.

Construction for the opening ceremony, to be held at the Seine docks, will start early June, and most bridges will be off-limits from early July. The Alexandre III bridge will be closed to traffic as early as 17 May.

Dismantling operations will start at the beginning of August.

(With newswires)



