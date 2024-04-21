Paris St-Germain 4-1 Lyon: Goncalo Ramos double helps PSG to brink of third straight title

Paris St-Germain moved to the brink of a third straight Ligue 1 title after winning 4-1 at home to Lyon.

PSG, who left leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe on the bench, soon went 2-0 up through a Nemanja Matic own goal and a close-range finish by Lucas Beraldo.

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos then scored twice before half-time, either side of an Ernest Nuamah strike.

That put PSG 11 points clear of Monaco, who won 2-0 earlier at third-placed Brest, with five games left.

Victory came five days after their Champions League quarter-final triumph over Barcelona, setting up a tie with German side Borussia Dortmund in the last four.

If Luis Enrique's side win at second-bottom Lorient on Wednesday and Monaco fail to win at home to fourth-placed Lille, PSG will become French champions for a 12th time - and the 10th time in the past 12 seasons.