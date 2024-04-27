Paris St-Germain 3-3 Le Havre: PSG miss chance to seal Ligue 1 title

Le Havre scored at least three goals against PSG in a Ligue 1 game for the second time, after a 3-1 home win in October 1999 [Getty Images]

Paris St-Germain staged a late comeback to draw with Le Havre but missed the chance to secure the Ligue 1 title.

PSG needed to win to be crowned champions, but trailed 3-1 midway through the second half.

Achraf Hakimi cut the deficit in the 78th minute before Goncalo Ramos netted a stoppage-time equaliser.

PSG are 12 points clear of second-placed Monaco but must wait until 12 May at the earliest to seal their third consecutive title.

Christopher Operi had opened the scoring for Le Havre before Bradley Barcola levelled for the hosts.

Andre Ayew restored Le Havre's lead before the break and Abdoulaye Toure extended the advantage from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, before Hakimi started the fightback.

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to replace Ousmane Dembele, in the second half but struggled to make an impact.

PSG next face Borussia Dortmund twice in six days in the Champions League semi-finals as they look to reach their second final in the competition.