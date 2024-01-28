Paris St-Germain 2-2 Brest: Hosts six points clear in Ligue 1 despite letting two-goal lead slip

Brest were able to prevent Kylian Mbappe from registering his 20th league goal in 19 games

Paris St-Germain are six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 despite letting a two-goal lead slip against Brest.

Goals from Marco Asensio and France forward Randal Kolo Muani looked set to give Luis Enrique's side their sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

But Mahdi Camara's deflected effort and Mathias Pereira Lage's clever flick gave Brest a deserved point.

Forward Bradley Barcola's red card for two late bookings summed up a frustrating evening for the hosts.

Nice, who won 1-0 against Metz on Saturday, are second in the table, with Eric Roy's Brest in third, three points further back.