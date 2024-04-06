Paris St-Germain 1-1 Clermont: Goncalo Ramos rescues late draw for hosts

Goncalo Ramos scored his third goal in as many games to earn Paris St-Germain a draw [Getty Images]

Goncalo Ramos' late equaliser rescued a draw for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain against bottom club Clermont.

Ramos slotted in from close range after being played in by Kylian Mbappe, who started the game on the bench and came on with 23 minutes remaining.

Habib Keita had set Clermont on course for a shock win when his shot was deflected in against the run of play.

PSG are now 13 points clear at the top of the table and remain unbeaten in the league since September.

The hosts had 23 attempts on goal and 72% possession during a one-sided contest, but were frustrated until Ramos' 85th-minute goal.

Ramos struck the bar before eventually finding an equaliser, while Senny Mayulu also had an effort disallowed for a foul following a check by the video assistant referee.